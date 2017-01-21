91X - KXUL Radio - Monroe, Louisiana

91X's Top 5 Songs

1. "Something to Believe In"

Young the Giant

2. "Tape Machine"

STRFKR

3. "Chlorine"

Charlee Remitz

4. "Hymn for the Weekend"

Coldplay

5. "Phantom"

Air Traffic Controller

Audience Feedback

This station is great. Heard it passing through, now I tune in on my phone all the time. Great tunes almost any time.

So I accidentally found this radio station while I was waiting for my sister to get off of work. After that I became addicted. I cannot go to sleep without my radio turned to 91.1. It is literally ...

This might be the only best radio station in Monroe! For a while when I was jr. high through high school, it was hard to find any good stations on the radio but I think I found my favorite one! I h...