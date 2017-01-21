1. "Something to Believe In"
Young the Giant
2. "Tape Machine"
STRFKR
3. "Chlorine"
Charlee Remitz
4. "Hymn for the Weekend"
Coldplay
5. "Phantom"
Air Traffic Controller
|Monroe Weather
|68.0°
|Conditions: Mostly Cloudy
|Relative Humidity: 78%
|Wind: South at 11.5 m.p.h.
|Visibility:
|Data for 8:53 p.m. CST
This station is great. Heard it passing through, now I tune in on my phone all the time. Great tunes almost any time.
So I accidentally found this radio station while I was waiting for my sister to get off of work. After that I became addicted. I cannot go to sleep without my radio turned to 91.1. It is literally ...
This might be the only best radio station in Monroe! For a while when I was jr. high through high school, it was hard to find any good stations on the radio but I think I found my favorite one! I h...
